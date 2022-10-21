1 in 780 German Children Under 5 Requires Hospitalization Due to Severe Adverse Event Following Pfizer's mRNA COVID Shots - Study | 20 Oct 2022 | According to the findings of German research, one in every 700 children under the age of five who received the Pfizer mRNA Covid vaccine was hospitalized with severe adverse events (SAE), and one in every 200 children had "symptoms that were currently ongoing and thus of unknown significance." The study, "Comparative Safety of the BNT162b2 Messenger RNA COVID-19 Vaccine vs Other Approved Vaccines in Children Younger Than 5 Years," was published in JAMA on Tuesday, two days before the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to recommend COVID-19 to be included in the 2023 childhood immunization schedule. Participants in this retrospective cohort study were German parents or caregivers who had enrolled their children in a Covid-19 vaccination program at 21 outpatient care facilities.