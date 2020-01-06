1 US service member, 2 DOD contractors killed in terror attack on US base in Kenya --Two DOD employees were also wounded in the attack in Manda Bay. | 05 Jan 2020 | One U.S. service member and two American Department of Defense contractors were killed in a terror attack on a military base in Kenya that houses some U.S. military personnel. The Somali terror group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attack that Kenyan authorities said had been repelled with four militants killed in the fighting.