10 senators who voted against USMCA --Eight Democrats, one Republican and one independent voted against the revamped North American trade deal | 16 Jan 2020 | The Senate approved the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, also known as "new NAFTA," 89-10 on Thursday, giving the Trump administration a big win as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says her fellow Democrats perfected the deal. Here are the eight Democrats, one Republican and one independent who voted against the USMCA:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass.

Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.

Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

