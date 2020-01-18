You are here

10 senators who voted against USMCA

Sat, 18/01/2020 - 6:41pm — legitgov

10 senators who voted against USMCA --Eight Democrats, one Republican and one independent voted against the revamped North American trade deal | 16 Jan 2020 | The Senate approved the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, also known as "new NAFTA," 89-10 on Thursday, giving the Trump administration a big win as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says her fellow Democrats perfected the deal. Here are the eight Democrats, one Republican and one independent who voted against the USMCA:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.
Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass.
Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I.
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.
Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii
Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
 

