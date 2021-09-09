100 million Americans affected: Biden to mandate all employers with over 100 workers to require Covid jab or weekly tests | 9 Sept 2021 | Joe Biden will instruct all employers with more than 100 workers to force their staff to get vaccinated or to submit to weekly Covid-19 tests. Companies refusing will face stiff fines. The new order, revealed by the White House on Thursday ahead of a speech by Biden, will affect roughly 100 million American workers. Earlier, White House officials told the media that Biden has also signed an executive order making vaccination obligatory for all 2.5 million federal employees and other outside contractors, with no option for testing as an alternative. "This is not about freedom, or personal choice," [!] Biden said in his address to the nation on Thursday afternoon. Americans are "angry" and "frustrated" with some 80 million who haven't been vaccinated, Biden said, adding that his plan aims to "reduce the number of unvaccinated Americans."