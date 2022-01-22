100 tons of American 'lethal aid' arrives in Ukraine [but COVID tests are unable to arrive in the US] | 22 Jan 2022 | The first shipment of military aid promised to Ukraine by Joe Biden amid Western speculation about a supposedly imminent "Russian invasion" of the country has been delivered to Kiev. Late on Friday, the US Embassy in the Ukrainian capital posted photos on Twitter of large green-colored crates being unloaded from a cargo plane. The crates held almost 100 tons of "lethal aid," including ammunition intended for "the front line defenders of Ukraine," it said. According to the embassy, the delivery was further proof of Washington's "commitment to helping Ukraine bolster its defenses in the face of growing Russian aggression." [Yes, I am living in "clown world." Biden, the "defense" industry, DemocRATs, RINOs, and Big Tech are pushing for war with Russia so the US can defend a corrupt cesspool that only Hunter Biden could find hospitable. Why isn't the media asking how Biden is able to get $200 million worth of military hardware to arrive in Ukraine overnight but can't get COVID tests to arrive within the US in a month? --Lori Price]