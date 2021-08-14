1,000 paratroopers from 82nd Airborne heading to Kabul - officials --White House increases US troops to help with Kabul evacuation to 5,000 | 14 Aug 2021 | The State Department said Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Saturday about the Taliban's violent offensive. The 82nd Airborne Division's alert brigade will send 1,000 paratroopers to Kabul next week to reach the White House's goal of 5,000 troops in the city to protect the evacuation of U.S. personnel, Fox News reports. There were already 1,000 U.S. service members on the ground, according to defense officials. Another 3,000 Marines and soldiers will be in place by the end of the week. The remaining two battalions of the 82nd Airborne Brigade Combat Team will stage in Kuwait as a ready reserve.