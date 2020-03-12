10,000 coronavirus cases now reported in Italy | 11 March 2020 | Italy has now reported more than 10,000 total coronavirus cases in the country, where deaths from the virus have surpassed 600. Italy has the most confirmed cases and deaths outside of China, where the virus is believed to have originated. "Right now, the epicenter -- the new China -- is Europe," Robert Redfield, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said, according to The Associated Press. The death toll in Italy from the virus climbed to 631 people Tuesday from 463 the day before, the Italian Civil Protection authorities reported, the AP noted.