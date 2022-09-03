10,000 Uncounted Ballots Found in Texas County - Officials | 8 March 2022 | Officials in Texas said they discovered about 10,000 uncounted ballots in last week's primary election, which led to a delay in the results. The Harris County Elections Office said that some 6,000 Democratic votes and 4,000 Republican votes weren't counted and will be added to final tallies. "While the votes were scanned into our tabulation computer, they were not transferred and counted as a part of the unofficial final results as they should have been," the Harris County Elections Office stated over the past weekend. They blamed an "oversight" for why the votes weren't counted in the county, which is home to Houston... On Monday, the Harris County GOP filed a lawsuit against Isabel Longoria [who since 2020 has overseen elections in Harris County] and her office for committing the "worst elections fiasco in Texas history" by not counting the ballots.