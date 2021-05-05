100,000 Canadians protest lockdowns in Montreal --Montreal Police were on site at the protest, handing out tickets for masking non-compliance to some protesters. | 3 May 2021 | An estimated 100,000 people gathered in Montreal on Saturday to protest draconian COVID lockdown rules, in what was the biggest Canadian anti-COVID march seen to date. The protest took place in the city of Montreal, Quebec, the largest French-speaking city in Canada, and saw protesters gather near the Olympic Stadium before taking to the streets on a planned route. According to a Rebel News report of the protest, the demonstration was "downright festive" in nature, with many people shouting cries of "Liberté."