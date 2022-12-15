On the 100th Anniversary of the USSR By CLG Founder, Michael Rectenwald, Ph.D. | 15 Dec 2022 |

I was asked by a reporter from Sputnik News Agency, a Russian news outlet, to answer some questions for an article on the 100th anniversary of the Soviet Union. The reporter was particularly interested in my take on the significance of the Soviet Union to the Western Left. The questions and my answers follow:

Over the past 100 years, there have been many changes in leftist thought, from the debates between communists and social democrats in the first part of the twentieth century, followed by the rise of the Frankfurt School and New Left in Europe and the US after WWII, as well as the postmodernist and post-Marxist theories later on. In your opinion, have these changes transformed the meaning of being on the Left, and, if so, in what way?