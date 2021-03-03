108 illegal immigrants released by Border Patrol in Texas test positive for coronavirus, officials say --Texas city says it doesn't have authority to prevent migrants who test positive from traveling elsewhere | 03 March 2021 | More than 100 illegal immigrants released by the Border Patrol into Texas since late January have tested positive for the coronavirus following their arrival, officials in a city on the U.S.-Mexico border tell Fox News. Felipe Romero, a spokesperson for Brownsville, said Wednesday that the 108 positives represent 6.3% of the number of total migrants who have been rapid-tested at the city's main bus station, where they are being released by the Border Patrol... He added that Brownsville does not have the authority to prevent those who test positive from traveling elsewhere in the U.S. -- and are advising them to quarantine, follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and socially distance.