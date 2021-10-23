10K sequoia trees require removal in California following wildfires | 23 Oct 2021 | The Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks announced Friday there are around 10,000 sequoia trees that will need to be removed from the area in California. The trees have been weakened either from age, drought, disease, wildfires or a combination of these factors. The 10,000 trees are located along the Generals Highway and have the potential to fall on people, cars, other structures or cause hazardous conditions for emergency services, according to the statement.