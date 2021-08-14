A-10s land on Michigan state highway | 6 Aug 2021 | Four A-10 Thunderbolt IIs from the 354th Fighter Squadron and the Michigan Air National Guard’s 127th Wing landed on a state highway as part of Northern Strike 21, a large-scale training exercise, in Alpena, Aug. 5. This is the first time in history that the Air Force has purposely landed modern aircraft on a civilian roadway in the U.S. The 355th Wing participation in this exercise demonstrates the unit's continued effort to refine its agile combat employment capabilities and Dynamic Wing concept, which improve its Airmen's ability to operate from austere locations with limited infrastructure and personnel.