11 Fort Bliss soldiers suffering from ethylene glycol poisoning improving, Army says | 30 Jan 2021 | Eleven soldiers suffering from poisoning effects after an incident at Fort Bliss near El Paso, Texas, were improving Saturday evening, authorities said. They were taken to the William Beaumont Army Medical Center Thursday, officials said, and two were in critical condition after the incident. The 1st Armored Division announced in a tweet Saturday evening that the condition of all 11 soldiers, all assigned to the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command, was improving and that five of them would be released before day's end.