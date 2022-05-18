11 GOP Senators Break with Mitch McConnell and Vote Against Latest $40 Billion in US Aid to Ukraine | 17 May 2022 | The US Senate passed legislation to send another $40 billion to Ukraine on Monday night. Eleven Republican Senators broke with Mitch McConnell and voted "no" against the latest funding of Europe's most corrupt regime. On Saturday several US Republican Senators went to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy for a photo-op. Mitch McConnell led the delegation. Here are the 11 Republican senators who voted against the latest aid to Ukraine: Blackburn (R-TN), Boozman (R-AR), Braun (R-IN), Crapo (R-ID), Hagerty (R-TN), Hawley (R-MO), Lee (R-UT), Lummis (R-WY), Marshall (R-KS), Paul (R-KY), and Tuberville (R-AL).