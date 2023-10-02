11 House Republicans Led by Matt Gaetz Introduce 'Ukraine Fatigue' Resolution to Halt U.S. Military and Financial Aid to Ukraine | 9 Feb 2023 | Over the past year, the United States has spent over $110 billion to secure the Ukrainian border from the Russian invasion special operation. Over 200,000 Ukrainian soldiers are dead and millions have fled the war zone. There are numerous reports that the U.S. blocked attempts at peace in the region. And there are also reports that it was the U.S. and not Russia that blew up the Nord Stream Russian gas pipelines to Europe. On Thursday, 11 Republican lawmakers said ENOUGH! A group of 11 Republican lawmakers called on the United States to halt additional military and financial aid to Ukraine.