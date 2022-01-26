11,000-Truck, 93-Mile-Long 'Freedom Convoy' Protests Canada's Vaccine Mandate, as Government Digs in Heels | 26 Jan 2022 | As the "Freedom Convoy" of truckers protesting Canada's vaccine mandates rolled through southeast Alberta, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday slammed conservative politicians, accusing them of fear-mongering. The 11,000-truck, 93-mile long convoy is traveling from the country's westernmost province, British Columbia, toward Ottawa, the country's capital, where they will hold a demonstration on Jan. 29. The truckers said they will not leave until the mandates are lifted. The Toronto Star reported the convoy drew "large crowds of supporters from across the region, many holding signs and waving flags."