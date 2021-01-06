117 employees sue Houston Methodist over COVID-19 vaccine requirement --The lawsuit claims Houston Methodist "is forcing its employees to be human 'guinea pigs' as a condition for continued employment." | 28 May 2021 117 employees have joined a lawsuit against Houston Methodist over its requirement that all employees receive a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment. According to Houston Methodist policy, employees have until June 7 to get vaccinated or risk losing their jobs. The lawsuit claims Houston Methodist "is forcing its employees to be human 'guinea pigs' as a condition for continued employment," calling the vaccine "experimental," since it was granted emergency use authorization but has not received FDA approval.