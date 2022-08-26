11th Circuit Court of Appeals Upholds Injunction Against Biden's Covid Vaccine Mandate for Federal Contractors | 26 Aug 2022 | The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday upheld an injunction against Joe Biden's Covid vaccine mandate for federal contractors. A three-judge panel voted 2-1 to uphold the injunction. A Jimmy Carter-appointed judge dissented. A federal judge last December blocked Joe Biden's vaccine requirement for federal contractors nationwide. Judge Stan Baker in the US Court for the Southern District of Georgia, a Trump appointee, issued a preliminary injunction against Biden’s vaccine mandate.