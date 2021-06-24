12 Countries Using EU's Digital COVID Certificate, 16 More Ready to Go | 14 June 2021 | The European Union (E.U.) is actually ahead of schedule in getting its Digital COVID Certificate (a.k.a. 'Digital Green Pass') fully rolled out and running smoothly for the summer season. Twelve E.U. member countries have already begun using the system, which went live late last month, while another 16 have completed testing and are ready to implement it at any time. The European Parliament has marked July 1 as the date upon which the certificate will need to be made available for travelers’ use in all member countries.