12 US service members killed in two ISIS suicide bomb attacks on Kabul airport - CENTCOM chief | 26 Aug 2021 | A dozen US military personnel were killed when two Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS but still I-CIA-SIS) suicide bombers mounted attacks on Kabul airport on Thursday, head of the US Central Command General Kenneth McKenzie has confirmed. A further 15 US troops were injured. A gunfight erupted after the blasts, McKenzie said, adding that the incidents would not deter the US from continuing its evacuation mission. That operation is set to end with the August 31 deadline for full US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.