12,000 fentanyl pills found packaged in candy at LAX TSA checkpoint | 20 Oct 2022 | Authorities are encouraging parents to double-check their children's Halloween candy following a massive fentanyl bust at Los Angeles International Airport. Authorities on Wednesday seized approximately 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills that were found disguised in several popular Halloween candy brands at the California airport. Authorities found the dangerous opioid inside boxes of Sweetarts, Skittles and Whoppers, officials said. In a press release, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that narcotic detectives and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) responded to a TSA screening area around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday after an individual attempted to go through airport security with bags of candy.