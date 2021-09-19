125 Staff Part Ways With Indiana's Biggest Hospital System After Refusing Vaccine | 18 Sept 2021 | Indiana University Health, the biggest hospital system in the state, has announced that 125 staff members are no longer employed there after refusing to comply with the organization's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. "Indiana University Health has put the safety [sic] and well-being of patients and team members first by requiring employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1," IU Health said in a Sept. 16 statement. "After a two-week unpaid suspension period ending Sept. 14, a total of 125 employees, the equivalent of 61 full-time employees, chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and have left the organization." While the statement did not specify whether the workers quit or were fired, a spokesperson for IU Health told Newsweek that the employees who refused to get the shot resigned.