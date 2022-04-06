1,287,595 Injuries Reported After COVID Shots, Vaccine Injury Compensation Programs 'Overwhelmed' | 3 June 2022 | The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today released new data showing a total of 1,287,595 reports of adverse events following COVID-19 vaccines were submitted between Dec. 14, 2020, and May 27, 2022, to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). That's an increase of 9,615 adverse events over the previous week. The data included a total of 28,532 reports of deaths -- an increase of 220 over the previous week -- and 235,041 serious injuries, including deaths, during the same time period -- up 2,347 compared with the previous week. Excluding "foreign reports" to VAERS, 825,454 adverse events, including 13,150 deaths and 83,454 serious injuries, were reported in the U.S. between Dec. 14, 2020, and May 27, 2022.