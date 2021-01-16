13 Israelis suffer facial paralysis after coronavirus vaccine - report --Doctors in the health system estimate that in practice the number of cases is higher. | 16 Jan 2021 | Some 13 people have experienced mild facial paralysis as a side effect after taking the COVID-19 vaccine, the Health Ministry reported, and estimates are that the number of cases could be higher. Health officials have raised questions about whether or not to administer the second dose to these individuals, but the Health Ministry is recommending that the second dose be given... "I recently came across, for example, someone vaccinated who was dealing with paralysis, and decided not to give her a second dose," Prof. Galia Rahav, director of the Infectious Diseases Unit at Sheba Medical Center told Ynet. "It is true that it can be given according to the Health Ministry, but I did not feel comfortable with it."