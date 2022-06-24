1300 Southwest Airlines Pilots Stand Outside in Protest in Dallas | 22 June 2022 | Nearly 1300 Southwest Airlines pilots this week took to the streets outside the Dallas-Love airport to protest a staffing shortage coming into the brutal summer months schedule. The union behind the protest, the Southwest Pilots Association, described the protest as "the largest display of unity in Southwest Airlines history." According to the union, the "informal picket" was meant to draw public attention to the pilot fatigue faced by many of these captains of the sky during these months.