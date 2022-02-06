1.35 million new illegal immigrants settled in U.S. under Biden, study shows | 1 June 2022 | The U.S. has added more than two million immigrants to its population since Joe Biden took office in 2021, the vast majority of them here illegally, according to a new report Wednesday that says most of the newcomers have arrived illegally. The surge is so overwhelming that it's pushed up the projected point at which the U.S. will have its largest-ever share of immigrants, according to the Center for Immigration Studies. At the current pace of growth, 14.9% of residents will be immigrants as of sometime next year, topping the record set around the turn of the twentieth century.