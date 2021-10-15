138 State Legislators Have Signed 'New Declaration of Independence' Letter Led By Wendy Rogers --More and more state legislators are calling for a 50-state audit, potential decertification, and possible convening of the US House of Representatives | 15 Oct 2021 | 138 legislators from 38 states across America have signed what Arizona Wendy Rogers called the "new Declaration of Independence," calling for a 50-state-wide audit, decertification where appropriate, and potential convening of the US House of Representatives. Rogers, who revealed the updated figure on Twitter Friday, introduced the letter at the end of the Arizona Audit hearing. In the letter, Rogers and the signatories call for states to audit their 2020 election results and decertify them where appropriate, and floats the possibility of a convening of the United States House of Representatives to reexamine the results of the last election.