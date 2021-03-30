14% of Afghans Live With Disabilities - AIHRC | 28 March 2021 | A survey by the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) reveals that people with disabilities make up at least 14% of the country's population and the number has increased by 11% in the last 14 years. The survey indicates that there are 4.4 million (4,475,800) people with disabilities, and the main cause is war. The head of the commission, Sharzad Akbar, called on the warring sides to end violence and to prevent the people from further sacrifice. "The reason for the disability, based on 627 interviews (41.7%), has been fighting and roadside bombings," said Benafsha Yaqubi, a member of the commission.