14 FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward - Rep. Jordan | 15 Aug 2022 | Fourteen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to provide information to Republican congressional investigations, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said on Aug. 14, about a week after the FBI raided former President Donald Trump's Florida home. "Fourteen FBI agents have come to our office as whistleblowers, and they are good people," Jordan told Fox News. "There are lots of good people in the FBI. It's the top that is the problem." "Some of these good agents are coming to us, telling us...what's going on--the political nature now of the Justice Department...talking about the school board issue, about a whole host of issues," he added. Two months ago, Jordan said that six FBI whistleblowers approached the committee. Two came forward about a memo related to alleged violence and intimidation at school board meetings and four in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. In the Senate, meanwhile, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said in July that whistleblowers had come to his office to provide information, including disclosures relating to investigations into Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings.