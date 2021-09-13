14 Israelis infected with COVID despite third vaccine dose - report --Nine days after Israel kicked off campaign for third vaccine dose, Health Ministry statistics reveal two people hospitalized despite booster shot | 8 Aug 2021 | More than a dozen Israelis who have been vaccinated three times against SARS-CoV-2 have been diagnosed with the virus in spite of the vaccines, according to a new report Sunday evening. According to data from Israel's Health Ministry which was published in a report by Channel 12 Sunday evening, fourteen people who have received a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine were diagnosed with the coronavirus at least seven days after receiving the third dose. Two of the 14 people who were diagnosed with COVID at least a week after receiving the booster shot have been hospitalized as a result of their COVID infections.