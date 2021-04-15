142 Fully Vaccinated People in Houston Test Positive for COVID-19 | 14 April 2021 | More than 140 people in Houston have tested positive for COVID-19 more than two weeks after being fully vaccinated against the virus that causes the disease, health experts in the Texas city confirmed. According to data provided by the Houston Health Department, the number of Houstonians who were infected with the coronavirus after being fully vaccinated is 142—or 0.02 percent of residents who have been fully vaccinated, The Houston Chronicle reported. The data of the potential so-called vaccine breakthrough cases date back to January, when the first wave of recipients received a full vaccination. Breakthrough cases refer to COVID-19 cases that appear in people more than two weeks after they have been fully vaccinated against the virus.