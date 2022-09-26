15 killed in Russian school shooting by 'neo-Nazi' | 26 Sept 2022 | Fifteen people were killed and many others injured in a shooting incident at a school in the city of Izhevsk in Russia's Urals region on Monday, the country's Investigative Committee has said. The male suspect was wearing a ski mask and a black T-shirt featuring Nazi symbols, officials added. They said he died by suicide after the attack and his identity is currently being established. At least eleven of the victims were students at School No. 88 in the city, which has a population of over 600,000. Two security guards and several teachers were also killed, the Investigative Committee said. The attack has left 24 people injured, including 22 children, according to the agency. The suspect was armed with two nonlethal pistols that had been altered to fire live ordnance, Russian lawmaker Aleksandr Khinshtein has claimed.