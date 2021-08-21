15 Monoclonal Antibody Sites to Be Operational in Florida by Weekend | 21 Aug 2021 | Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is racing through the state to facilitate the opening of monoclonal antibody sites. It is estimated that a total of 15 centers will be open in Florida by Saturday with more scheduled to open next week. Florida State Senator Wilton Simpson was with the governor and his staff at a press conference on Thursday afternoon in Pasco County where another site had just been set up and awaiting patients. Simpson said he had contracted COVID-19 in December and knew that the monoclonal antibodies treatment was available. However, at the time he received the treatment, it was by doctor's referral only. "I can tell you that the treatment works," Simpson said. "I was feeling better within 48 hours of the treatment." Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told reporters on Thursday that there is currently a standing order in Florida signed by the State Surgeon General, Dr. Scott A. Rivkees that allows patients to receive the treatment without a prescription or referral if administered by an eligible health care provider.