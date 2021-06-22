153 Houston hospital workers fired or quit over COVID vax requirement | 22 June 2021 | More than 150 workers at a Houston hospital quit or were fired on Tuesday after being suspended for refusing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Houston Methodist Hospital system suspended 178 unvaccinated employees without pay two weeks ago for missing a June 7 deadline to get jabbed. Whoever didn't comply or resign during the suspension period was let go on Tuesday, system spokeswoman Gale Smith told The Post. A group of 117 staff members had sued the hospital in May, claiming the COVID-19 vaccines were “experimental” and required inoculations made workers "guinea pigs." The lawsuit compared the vaccine requirement to medical experiments inside Nazi Germany concentration camps.