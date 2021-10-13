16 more Connecticut state employees fired over Gov. Lamont's vaccine mandate, bringing total to 28 | 13 Oct 2021 | An additional 16 Connecticut state employees have been fired due to failing to comply with Gov. Ned Lamont's vaccine mandate, officials said Tuesday. That brings the total to 28 employees who refused to be vaccinated or tested weekly, said Max Reiss, Lamont's chief spokesman. All 28 were probationary employees, in their first six months on the job, who have fewer labor protections than longer-term employees.