1/6 Photos, Videos Show Potential Undercover Feds Participate in Violence, Assault Trump Supporters Trying to De-Escalate --How many of these people were working with or for the FBI, local police, or federal law enforcement? | 7 July 2021 | Following explosive reports from Revolver News pertaining to the US government's apparent infiltration of patriot groups ahead of the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, National File has obtained exclusive footage and photos of the assault on the doors of the Capitol building leading to the inaugural stage, depicting individuals who were potentially working with or for the FBI, local police, or federal law enforcement observing, instigating, and participating in the violence...National File has obtained exclusive footage and photos from the chaotic scene on the Inaugural stage near the doors of the Capitol building on January 6, showcasing individuals who may have been working with or for the FBI, local police, or federal law enforcement, observing, instigating, and ultimately participating in the assault under the guise of being members of Patriot groups like the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and Three Percenters.