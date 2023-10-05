17 AGs move to block BlackRock from buying up utilities, citing ESG concerns | 10 May 2023 | A group of 17 attorneys general is looking to block asset manager BlackRock from making blanket purchases of utilities amid concerns over the firm's activist investing practices. Led by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, the group filed a motion on Wednesday with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) challenging the firm's blanket authorization to purchase large stakes in such companies, arguing that the firm is not a passive investor and will use its stakes in companies to push a political and social agenda. Under scrutiny from the AGs is a practice known as Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) investing, in which an asset manager considers such factors when making investments and does not solely look to maximize financial gains. Critics of the practice have warned that doing so may constitute a breach of a firm's fiduciary duty to its investors.