17 States Urge Supreme Court to Review Texas Bid Challenging Election Results in 4 States | 09 Dec 2020 | Seventeen states are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to take up Texas's request to challenge the 2020 election results in four battleground states. The states, led by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, filed a friend-of-the-court brief on Dec. 9, underscoring that the case filed by Texas is of great public importance and requires the attention of the nation's top court. Texas on Dec. 7 filed a motion asking for permission to sue Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin in an attempt to protect the integrity of the 2020 election. The Lone Star state alleges that the four key battleground states unconstitutionally changed election laws, treated voters unequally, and triggered significant voting irregularities by relaxing ballot integrity measures.