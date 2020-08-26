17-year-old in custody, accused of shooting 3 people, killing 2 during Kenosha protest [riot] | 26 Aug 2020 | A 17-year-old suspect is in custody in Illinois after overnight shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin, left two people dead and one injured. According to a criminal complaint, 17-year old Kyle Rittenhouse is charged in Wisconsin with first-degree intentional homicide. Rittenhouse is being held at a juvenile facility in Illinois. According to Antioch Police Department, Rittenhouse is from the city's suburbs. According to Antioch Police, Rittenhouse was arrested this morning in Antioch on a juvenile fugitive from justice warrant out of Wisconsin. Antioch police said he is being held pending an extradition hearing scheduled for Friday... The shooting he is accused of erupted late Tuesday, just before midnight, during the third straight night of unrest in Kenosha over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.