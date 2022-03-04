17-Year-Old Died 'Suddenly in Sleep' Six Months After Second Pfizer Shot | 1 April 2022 | The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today released new data showing a total of 1,205,755 reports of adverse events following COVID vaccines were submitted between Dec. 14, 2020, and March 25, 2022, to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). The data included a total of 26,396 reports of deaths -- an increase of 337 over the previous week -- and 214,521 of serious injuries, including deaths, during the same time period -- up 2,937 compared with the previous week. Excluding "foreign reports" to VAERS, 799,732 adverse events, including 12,103 deaths and 78,227 serious injuries, were reported in the U.S. between Dec. 14, 2020, and March 25, 2022... The most recent death involves a 7-year-old boy (VAERS I.D. 2152560) from Washington who died 13 days after receiving his first dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine when he went into shock and suffered cardiac arrest. He was unable to be resuscitated and died in the emergency department.