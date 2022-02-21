170 Arrests in Ottawa as Police Continue Operation Against Protesters Opposed to COVID-19 Mandates | 20 Feb 2022 | Wearing helmets while wielding batons and pepper spray, police smashed truck windows and pushed back against protesters on Feb. 19 as law enforcement continued to close in on the main site of the protest in downtown Ottawa. Ottawa police said on Feb. 19 that since the law enforcement's expanded operation began, 170 arrests have been made, 22 license plates have been seized, and 53 vehicles have been towed. The expanded police operations came following the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.