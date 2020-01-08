176 killed after Ukraine International Airlines plane crashes in Tehran shortly after takeoff | 08 Jan 2020 | All 176 people on board a Ukraine International Airlines flight were killed when it crashed shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, the country's Press TV reported. The Boeing 737 jet took off early Wednesday morning with 167 passengers and nine crew on board, Press TV reported, citing Ali Khashani, a senior public relations official at the airport. Earlier reports from Iranian state media had said 180 people were on board.