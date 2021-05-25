18 Cases of Heart Inflammation After COVID-19 Vaccination Reported in Connecticut | 25 May 2021 | A single state has recorded 18 cases of myocarditis in people who received a COVID-19 vaccine. All of the cases in Connecticut required hospitalization. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Deirdre Gifford told reporters during a virtual press briefing on Monday that the cases have been "rare" and "mild." But she added later when asked how many of the patients were hospitalized, "All of the cases that were reported to us were individuals that were hospitalized, the vast majority for a couple of days."