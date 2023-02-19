18-inch pipe bomb discovered near train tracks behind Philadelphia church | 19 Feb 2023 | A pipe bomb was reportedly found near a church in Holmesburg, a neighborhood in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. According to local Fox News, "an 18-inch pipe bomb was found Sunday behind St. Dominic's Catholic Church, on Frankford Avenue, in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section." The device was discovered near Conrail train tracks behind the church. The Philadelphia Police Bomb Squad arrived and removed the device. Local CBS news reports that it was a PVC pipe bomb, capped on both ends.