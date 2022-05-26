18 Major Airlines, FAA, and DOT to Be Sued Over COVID Vaccine Mandates | 26 May 2022 | John Pierce Law has filed a lawsuit against Atlas Air, on behalf of US Freedom Flyers (USFF) and Atlas employees, and plans to sue all major airlines, 18 altogether, plus the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Department of Transportation (DOT), contending that the vaccine mandates imposed by these agencies on the airlines' employees infringed on their constitutional, religious, and medical liberties. The lawsuit against Atlas Air was filed in federal court in the Southern District of Florida, with over 100 plaintiffs pursuing litigation. "Fundamentally, this case is about whether Americans should be required to choose between their livelihoods and being coerced into taking an experimental, dangerous medical treatment," reads the lawsuit. Plaintiffs are mostly unvaccinated pilots, flight attendants, as well as other Atlas staff.