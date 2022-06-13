182 New Reports of Deaths After COVID Vaccines, CDC Data Show | 10 June 2022 | The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today released new data showing a total of 1,295,329 reports of adverse events following COVID-19 vaccines were submitted between Dec. 14, 2020, and June 3, 2022, to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). That's an increase of 7,734 adverse events over the previous week. The data included a total of 28,714 reports of deaths -- an increase of 182 over the previous week -- and 236,767 serious injuries, including deaths, during the same time period -- up 1,726 compared with the previous week. Of the 28,714 reported deaths, 18,638 cases are attributed to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, 7,524 cases to Moderna and 2,483 cases to Johnson & Johnson (J&J).