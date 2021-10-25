185 Employees Leave Los Alamos Nuclear Weapons Lab Due to Vaccine Mandate | 24 Oct 2021 | The New Mexico lab that produced the world's first nuclear bomb has lost 185 employees because of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that took effect on Oct. 22, according to a lawsuit filed against the operator of the facility the same day. An additional 153 employees at the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) were placed on leave without pay or are using vacation pay because they obtained a religious exemption, the lawsuit says. Twenty-six employees were granted medical exemptions... Two-thirds of all the work at the facility is focused on weapons programs. Nearly one in five of the employees at the lab hold Ph.D. degrees. Triad National Security LLC operates the complex as a contractor for the federal government.