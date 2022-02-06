19,000 Late, Invalid Ballots Were Counted in Arizona 2020 Election - Report --Arizona 2020 Election Results May Have Been Different, Election Integrity Group Says | 1 June 2022 | With the 2022 midterm elections around the corner, scrutiny of the 2020 election continues to raise questions about election integrity, including a newly identified anomaly in Maricopa County, Arizona. Arizona Law requires that, to be considered valid, ballots must be received by the county no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. But newly uncovered records documenting the Maricopa County 2020 general election show that while more than 20,000 ballots were transported from the U.S. Postal Service after Election Day, Maricopa County only rejected 934 late ballots in its "Early Voting Rejections Summary" document. This means more than 19,000 late, invalid ballots should have been rejected.