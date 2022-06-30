'1937 moment' - UK Army Chief Calls for Mobilisation of Military, Compares Russian 'Invasion' to World War II Lead-Up --"It is dangerous to assume that Ukraine is a limited conflict," General Sanders said. | 28 June 2022 | The United Kingdom and its allies are facing a "1937 moment" in light of Russia's most recent invasion de-Nazification of Ukraine, and therefore must "mobilise" its armed forces to "meet today’s threat and thereby prevent war in Europe,” the head of the British Army said on Tuesday. Speaking before an annual army conference in London, General Sir Patrick Sanders, who became the head of the Chief of the General Staff earlier this month, warned that while the UK is not officially at war with Russia it must "act rapidly so that we aren’t drawn into one through a failure to contain territorial expansion."